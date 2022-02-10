Every Monday night, Penn State’s Wind Energy Club gathers in the Hammond Building to discuss the game plan for its competition — which will take place during the U.S. Department of Energy’s CLEANPOWER conference this May in San Antonio, Texas.

There are several teams within the club — project development, generator team, electronics and software team, and aerodynamics team — each with their own jobs in gathering information and ultimately producing a model turbine that will be tested in front of judges at the conference, according to Avery Taylor, co-lead of the project development team and social outreach chair.

Taylor (senior-energy engineering) said the Wind Energy Club is beneficial because it gives “hands-on experience” in the wind energy field.

“When we go to enter [the] industry, we can say we have experience in the wind industry,” Taylor said. “Most entry-level positions require two to three years of experience, which I think is bonkers.”

The competition will consist of three components — test turbine, project development and social outreach, Taylor said.

For the test turbine, a team works throughout the year building a model. Once at the competition, the model will be put to the test, and judges will give it a score, according to Taylor.

Project development is an aspect in which the team is given a specific place and parameters to design a wind energy farm, Taylor said.

“We design and do analysis on a hypothetical wind farm site,” Taylor said. “Last year, it was the entire western portion of South Dakota.”

This year, the project development portion is centered on offshore wind in the Galveston, Texas, area of the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Taylor, social outreach is a new aspect of the competition. The club’s goal in this area is to “broaden the amount of the Penn State community that knows about wind energy.”

“The other component now is outreach — social media, planning social events, team building, professional development,” Taylor said.

For Taylor, one of the reasons she is “drawn” to wind is because “there is a place for everybody.”

“You could be a geology major, and you could work with the soil and the foundation. You could be in business and doing the financial analysis,” Taylor said. “You could even not be a college student. You could get an associate’s degree or even go straight from high school and work as a wind technician.”

Josh Bannon, head of the aerodynamics team within the Wind Energy Club, said students would benefit from the club because it allows members to “meet others from across the country.”

“I am excited to form a connection outside of Penn State with people who are interested in wind energy,” Bannon (senior-aerospace engineering) said. “I have a genuine interest in renewables disciplines, and the club gives me an opportunity for networking and meeting faculty.”

According to Bannon, the team is looking to change its strategy when it comes to the test turbine because of this year’s scenario in the Gulf of Mexico.

Instead of placing the turbine in the ground, the club is planning a system with anchors on the seafloor and a floating platform that will have the turbine on top, he said.

Overall, Bannon said the competition is “going to be fun,” and the team expects to do well this year.

Penn State associate teaching professor in aerospace engineering and the club’s co-adviser Susan Stewart said the university participated in the competition starting in 2014, and “students decided” to form the club in 2016 to “help support the activities” that came along with participating in the competition.

“In co-advising the team, I’m mainly focusing my efforts on the project development,” Stewart said.

The club is almost entirely student-run, and Stewart said the advisers for the club are “the credit card,” with students making the decisions for the competition mostly on their own.

“The students are responsible for all their decisions, we’re just there to order things for them,” Stewart said. “At the beginning of the year, there’s always the baseline — what do we need to understand about some of the principles that we’re going to need, and how to make that happen?”

To Stewart, the Wind Energy Club is a “really nice” co-curricular activity that ties in-class learning to real-world experience in the field.

“It’s a really fantastic experience for our students.”

