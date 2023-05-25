Penn State will submit its final report to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in 2024

Penn State will submit a two-year-long final report to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in January 2024, according to Penn State.

The two-year self-assessment process began in 2022, according to Penn State. The report is part of an accreditation review that occurs every eight years to remain part of the MSCHE.

The MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, according to Penn State.

MSCHE provides accreditation for university programs if the university meets its Requirements of Affiliation and Standards for Accreditation, according to the MSCHE website. In meeting the quality standards, the university earns an accredited status that the universities students and society are “well-served.”

Following an eight-year cycle of accreditation review, the self-study process involves the university identifying new areas for innovation and improvement, and a comprehensive and reflective assessment to evaluate educational quality which is submitted to the MSCHE, according to Penn State.

The final report will be submitted in January 2024, according to Penn State. The MSCHE will then send a team of peer-reviewers to State College to determine whether Penn State’s accreditation will be reaffirmed.

Students are encouraged to participate in the study and can sign up for the self-study volunteer opportunities here.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State names Evan Williams new director of Paul Robeson Cultural Center Evan Williams will serve as the newest director of the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, accordi…