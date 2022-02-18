Penn State student Samantha Bryn said she “grew up outside,” going to a creek with her dad — trying to “catch crayfish and frogs.”

Bryn (sophomore-wildlife and fisheries science) said she’s still frequently outdoors because of her major — which includes “a lot of outdoor activity during class.”

“There are a lot of field-based classes,” Bryn said. “Usually, classes that are specific to the major usually have a lecture portion, and then the lab is the field-based stuff.”

For Bryn, despite the fact that she said the major is “worth it,” she said “there is a lot to put up with.”

“I feel like I am up at 8 a.m. for most of my classes,” Bryn said. “You’re up really early, and you’re out for long hours — usually four to five hours at a time. That’s a couple days a week, through all weather and climate.”

Bryn is involved with Ag Advocates — a club for the College of Agricultural Sciences, “focused on helping recruitment efforts for the college,” according to its website.

“We are basically student ambassadors,” Bryn said.

Beyond academics, Bryn helps with a graduate student’s research — studying the impact of weather and climate on the red-backed salamander population.

For Bryn, the wildlife and fisheries science major is “really cool” because she’s back to outdoor activities she “liked as a kid.”

This semester, Bryn is taking WFS 407: Ornithology, the study of birds, with professor Julian Avery.

Beyond Ornithology, Avery also teaches Conservation Genetics (WFS 497), Conservation Biology (WFS 430), Wildlife and Fisheries Measurements (WFS 310), Amphibians and Reptiles (WFS 462), Natural History Collections: Research and Outreach (WFS 497), and GPS and GIS Applications for Natural Resource Professionals (FOR 255).

For Avery, curiosity is the most important trait that wildlife and fisheries science students can have.

“If you’re not curious about the outside world in some way, then forget it — this isn’t the place for you to be,” Avery said.

For students who have “that passion,” though, Avery is looking to improve the diversity of majors within the classroom.

“I think the classes we teach are really broadly applicable to anybody,” Avery said. “Especially the conservation biology class that I teach — anybody from landscape architecture to geography to engineering should be taking that class because it would give them a lot more basic tools to understand the environment.”

Anne Puchalsky said she’s one of the students who have a passion for the outdoors.

“I chose my major because I’m outdoorsy, and I like doing something different every day,” Puchalsky (senior-wildlife and fisheries science) said. “I’m also best at learning hands-on, I have a passion for the outdoors and for conservation and management.”

During her freshman year, Puchalsky worked with several other students to start The Chesapeake Bay Club at Penn State — which focuses on “raising awareness about the Chesapeake Bay and doing local watershed projects.”

For Puchalsky, there are also some downsides to studying wildlife science — especially when it comes to job prospects after graduation.

“I think a lot of us are worried about job stability,” Puchalsky said. “If you’re not tied down to having a lavish life or your family, it’s perfect.”

Ellen Rom — the College of Agricultural Sciences’ coordinator of Undergraduate Programs and Alumni Relations and an assistant teaching professor — works to connect students with future employers.

According to Rom, students looking into wildlife and fisheries science careers can branch out at the ESM Career Fair on Feb. 24.

“Many students want to work with the public,” Rom said. “They’re passionate about conservation of natural resources. Many have a desire to share that knowledge and get others engaged and interested.”

