In-person and virtual events are currently underway as part of Penn State University Park’s Summer Welcome for the class of 2025 that will run through July 12.

Designed for incoming Summer Session II students, the programming began June 26 with an introduction to dining halls, followed by a concert and Welcome Fest later that evening.

Other events have included meetings with Penn State deans, socials, International Student Orientation, resource fairs and other activities for freshmen to become acquainted with campus and downtown State College.

Remaining Penn State welcome events and State College events include:

State College Farmers Market — Open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, the market offers locally grown food at the 100 block of Locust Lane.

"Taste of East" — Running all day Friday, Taste of East is a food passport event for students to get to know various dining locations in East Halls.

"Bouldering" — Students can enjoy rock climbing on the 14-foot boulder wall in Penn State's Intramural building. It runs from noon-10 p.m. Friday.

"First Friday" — Offered every first Friday of the month, those on campus can experience after-hours access to galleries, shops, restaurants and more. It will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

"Quad Fest" — Penn State will offer live performances, music, games and challenges at East Halls at 8 p.m. Friday.

Virtual Resource Fair — Held at 4 p.m. on July 7, students can learn about the services and resources Penn State has to offer.

"Live After 5" — State College's weekly summer concert series will offer local musicians at 5:15 p.m. July 8 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza downtown. The series will continue every Thursday.

Summer Day of Service — Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10, students can help beautify campus and get a free lunch. Registration can be found here and is required by Friday.

Drop-in career counseling, both in person and virtual, will run throughout the summer, and specific days and times can be found here.

