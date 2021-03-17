Some students may be experiencing service issues with Penn State websites like Canvas and LionPath.
According to Penn State IT, the websites are having access issues on Wednesday. IT said it's working to resolve the issue.
.@penn_state is experiencing an issue with access to some websites and authentication for services like Canvas and LionPATH. IT is working to resolve.— Penn State IT (@PennStateIT) March 17, 2021
Penn State IT encourages anyone experiencing technical issues to call 814-865-HELP or email ITservicedesk@psu.edu.
