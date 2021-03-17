New Campus news graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Some students may be experiencing service issues with Penn State websites like Canvas and LionPath.

According to Penn State IT, the websites are having access issues on Wednesday. IT said it's working to resolve the issue.

Penn State IT encourages anyone experiencing technical issues to call 814-865-HELP or email ITservicedesk@psu.edu.

 
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Oliver Ferguson is an administration and Greek life/THON reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying political science.