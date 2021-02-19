Singer-songwriter Quinn XCII was the opening performer at THON 2021.

His performance began at 8:30 p.m. virtually where he was accompanied by guitarist John Carlo and drummer Patty Anne Miller.

Quinn opened up his virtual performance with the tracks “A Letter to My Younger Self” and “Sleep While I Drive.”

Quinn said it's a privilege to perform at THON weekend before segueing into the track “Candle.”

“We are so happy to be here with you Penn State,” Quinn said. “[It is] such an honor to be promoting such an amazing event amid everything going on.”

Honored to be a part of Penn State @THON, committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. The event kicks off tonight at 6PM EST on https://t.co/N2tgntKaVZ and I’ll be performing at 8:30 PM. Make sure to tune in - For The Kids! — Quinn XCII (@QuinnXCII) February 20, 2021

Following Candle came the tracks “Always Been You,” “Panama,” “Coffee,” “Another Day in Paradise,” “Straightjacket” and“Stacy.”

Quinn then played his newly released track “My Wife & 2 Dogs” off his upcoming fourth studio album “Change of Scenery II.”

Quinn concluded his performance with the track “Stay Next to Me” and once again expressed his excitement to be performing for THON and closing.

“Penn State we love you … we are.”

