Penn State's Vice President and General Counsel Stephen Dunham announced he will resign from his post on Sep. 30, according to a release.

Dunham will transition into a position at Penn State's Office of General Counsel through spring 2023, the release said. He will also continue his position as adjunct professor of law through spring 2023.

Frank Guadagnino, vice president for administration and associate general counsel, will take the position of interim vice president and general counsel.

"[Dunham] is a leader in his field and a trusted and thoughtful adviser who has made an indelible impact on our standing as a premier world-class institution,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said.

Dunham said "shaping the continued excellence of the university" has been a "highlight" of his career.

