Damon Sims, Penn State's vice president of Student Affairs, officially announced Jan. 31 will be his last day serving in this role after nearly 15 years at the university, according to a release.

Sims will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30 and then move to the classroom as a non-tenure-line associate professor, the release said.

Sims has been with Penn State's senior leadership team since 2008 and led more than 500 full-time and nearly 1,000 part-time staff members at Student Affairs, according to the release.

In his position, he created the Student Leaders Roundtable, Student Legal Services, the Parents Program, the Collegiate Recovery Community, revamped New Student Orientation programming and helped create Campus Recreation, which transferred from Intercollegiate Athletics, according to the release.

Additionally, he developed Fraternity and Sorority Compliance following the hazing death of former Penn State student Timothy Piazza in 2017 and Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform, the release said.

Sims raised more than $24.4 million in private giving to Student Affairs among other accomplishments, the release said. Sims has also served as one of two university vice presidents advising and overseeing the activities of THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Andrea Dowhower with serve as the interim until the role can be permanently filled.

