Following the confirmation of multiple new directors and representatives, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed three new pieces of legislation during its only summer semester meeting Wednesday evening.

The first voting item was Bill #02-16, which recommitted UPUA’s commitment to first-generation university students and gave funding toward free school supply packs to be handed out this fall.

The General Assembly voted unanimously to spend $4,717.70 on supplies like folders, pencils, pens, drawstring bags and more. The student government has pursued similar initiatives in past semesters.

Next, the Assembly voted on Bill #03-16, which provided funding to renew the student government’s subscription to “SoftEdge,” a tool the group uses to track state and federal legislation and write letters on the student body’s behalf. An allocation of $2,700 was made for the renewal.

For the last point of the meeting, the General Assembly voted on Resolution #05-16. This piece of legislation called for the continuation of UPUA’s “Racial Justice Roundtables.” These open discussions on the inequalities on campus and beyond began during the UPUA’s 15th Assembly.

The student government hopes to resume its activities in person during the fall semester in the HUB-Robeson Center.

