Current Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association Vice President Najee Rodriguez and Speaker of the Assembly Sydney Gibbard announced Monday their intended campaign for 2022-23 UPUA president and vice president, respectively.

In their Instagram post, Rodriguez and Gibbard said they are “proud to launch a bold, revolutionary campaign while utilizing three primary values to advance student life for the better: empathy, equity and empowerment.”

Rodriguez and Gibbard said their platform can be viewed on their website.

According to the post, Rodriguez and Gibbard’s “vision” is to “expand upon [their] dream for a new Penn State and a better UPUA.”

UPUA Election Day will take place on March 31, the post said.

