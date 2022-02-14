UPUA Door

The UPUA office in the Hub-Robeson Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Rebecca Marcinko

Current Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association Vice President Najee Rodriguez and Speaker of the Assembly Sydney Gibbard announced Monday their intended campaign for 2022-23 UPUA president and vice president, respectively.

In their Instagram post, Rodriguez and Gibbard said they are “proud to launch a bold, revolutionary campaign while utilizing three primary values to advance student life for the better: empathy, equity and empowerment.”

Rodriguez and Gibbard said their platform can be viewed on their website.

According to the post, Rodriguez and Gibbard’s “vision” is to “expand upon [their] dream for a new Penn State and a better UPUA.”

UPUA Election Day will take place on March 31, the post said.

