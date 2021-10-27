Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association approved Resolution #15-16: Supporting “We’re a culture, not a costume” Social Media Campaign at its Wednesday night meeting ahead of Halloween.

UPUA said students from diverse backgrounds feel "ostracized" from the rest of the Penn State community "when they see their cultures being exploited."

“There have been a number of incidents in regards to cultural and racial insensitivity in the past few years," UPUA said in the resolution. "While these occur throughout the year, many of them occur around the time of Halloween when some students choose not to be mindful of other cultures when they wear their costumes.”

Created in 2015 by the Students Teaching Against Racism in Society at Ohio University, the "We're a culture, not a costume" campaign intends to "promote the education of which costumes are acceptable during this time of the year."

The 8th Assembly of UPUA passed Bill #07-08, which purchased “the ability to use and distribute these posters indefinitely from STARS for the amount of $500.00." The 10th Assembly of UPUA passed Resolution #11-10, which voted to continue the campaign.

By passing this resolution Wednesday, UPUA agreed to run the "We're a culture, not a costume” campaign on social media from this past Tuesday through Nov. 6.

UPUA said it intends to release more information on the campaign, which will "outline its importance and urge students to make culturally-aware decisions during the Halloween season.”

Resolution #15-16: Supporting “We’re a culture, not a costume” Social Media Campaign passed unanimously.

