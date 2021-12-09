You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State UPUA to provide free resume printing during Spring Career Days

UPUA Meeting Nov. 17, 2021

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association held its weekly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously on Wednesday night to pass Bill #21-16: Free Resume Printing for Spring Career Days, which will provide free resume printing for Penn State students during career days.

The service will be provided through the Copy Central printing service located in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The committee will fund up to 10 resume prints per student on standardized resume paper, up to 8,000 total prints.

The program will begin on Jan. 10, 2022 and end after Jan. 25, 2022.

