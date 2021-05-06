To promote messages of inclusion, diversity and respect, the University Park Undergraduate Association will lead an “Every Person Belongs Here” banner campaign for the fall semester.

According to Penn State News, UPUA will hang 90 banners along sidewalks and campus walkways beginning in August.

The “Every Person Belongs Here” campaign stems from the “You Are Welcome Here” banner initiative, which started as a collaboration between the State College borough and UPUA years prior.

Lexy Pathickal, the former UPUA vice president, said the previous “You Are Welcome Here” campaign served to welcome international students to the State College community.

However, the message expanded to welcome “underrepresented and marginalized groups” in recent years, especially with the “Every Person Belongs Here” initiative, Pathickal said in Penn State News.

A collaboration of UPUA representatives from various backgrounds and organization groups worked to create features of the banners including Black Caucus, Latino Caucus, Lion Pride, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus, the Indigenous Peoples' Student Association and Student Disability Resources.

UPUA also worked closely with the borough, Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant and Student Affairs to create the “logistical elements” of the banner, including the final designs, according to Penn State News.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE