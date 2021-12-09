You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State UPUA to host panel educating students on protesting rights

UPUA Meeting Oct. 27

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association held a General Assembly meeting in the HUB-Robeson Center on Oct. 27, 2021.

 Manali Sanyal

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed "Resolution #19-16: Establishing the 'Know Your Rights' Campaign for Student Protesting" during its Wednesday night meeting.

UPUA will host a “Know Your Rights While Protesting” panel on Jan. 18 in response to a rising number of Americans beginning to exercise their right to protest, according to the resolution.

The purpose of the panel is to educate Penn State students on their rights while protesting in the State College area.

Representatives of UPUA will facilitate the panel alongside guest speakers, and the discussion will feature the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Know Your Rights: Protesting Rights” guide.

