Penn State UPUA to give away free Starbucks to students during finals week

UPUA Meeting Nov. 17, 2021

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association held its weekly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

During its Wednesday meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to pass a bill funding coffee for students during finals week.

According to the bill, the committee will purchase blonde and dark roast coffee from Starbucks and distribute at the HUB-Robeson Center during finals week

UPUA will use half of its budget for this program in order to fund it again in the spring semester.

