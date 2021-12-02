Penn State UPUA to give away free Starbucks to students during finals week

During its Wednesday meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to pass a bill funding coffee for students during finals week.
According to the bill, the committee will purchase blonde and dark roast coffee from Starbucks and distribute at the HUB-Robeson Center during finals week
UPUA will use half of its budget for this program in order to fund it again in the spring semester.
