Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #28-16: “Funding for World Cultural Week from the Justice & Equity Committee” during its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

UPUA’s 10th Assembly held World Cultural Day “in collaboration with various multicultural organizations across campus,” according to the bill.

“Events were held with the intention of celebrating diversity and increasing cultural awareness and appreciation within the Penn State Community,” the resolution said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last World Cultural week was hosted during UPUA’s 14th Assembly two years ago.

From Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, the UPUA will host World Cultural Week 2022 "to celebrate the diversity and accomplishments of all cultures here at University Park,” according to the bill.

UPUA’s course of action is to allocate $3,642.63 to fund “interactive activities for students in order to further foster the dialogue and experiences sought after by the spirit of past World Cultural Days and World Cultural Festivals.”

UPUA will host a dinner to enable students to interact with cultural orgs on March 2 in the 008 Lounge, which will “feature food from Yallah Taco, Indian Pavilion, and Happy Dishes to represent students from the three caucuses,” according to the bill.

