Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #23-16: “Funding Quench Buggy for the Movin’ On Festival” during its Wednesday night meeting.

Movin' On will “tentatively" be held in person this April 29 at the intramural fields, according to the bill.

The bill’s recommended course of action calls for the funding and rental of a Quench Buggy, or water refilling station, to which $1,750 of UPUA’s budget will be allocated.

The Quench Buggy will hopefully help with issues of dehydration, which is “a common concern for students,” the bill said.

UPUA said the cart would be "trailered into the field" by Penn State's Office of Physical Plant.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE