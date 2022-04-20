During its Wednesday night meeting, Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association’s 17th Assembly unanimously passed Bill #01-17: “Funding for Coffee for Finals Week,” continuing the UPUA Coffee for Finals Program.

Introduced by UPUA’s Facilities Committee, the bill will fund 56 gallons of HUB-Robeson Center Starbucks coffee, including blonde roast, dark roast and pike roast, from May 1-5. According to the bill, apples and granola bars will also be available in “limited quantities.”

In years past, Senior Director of the HUB Mary Edgington has typically allocated a “small part” of the HUB’s budget to provide students with after-hours coffee from Starbucks, which will continue this spring.

However, while some money is being allocated by the HUB, UPUA’s Facilities Committee said the service “could reach a larger audience by having more coffee stations,” according to the bill.

“During finals week, many students frantically cram late into the night, and thus consume substantial amounts of coffee in the [HUB] to fuel this activity,” the bill said. “Since students will often study beyond the normal operating hours of Starbucks, [UPUA] recognizes the need to provide students with this beverage.”

The coffee station will be located next to the HUB University Seal and the HUB Tech Lounge throughout finals week, the bill said.

