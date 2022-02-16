Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Resolution #23-16: “Creation of the First Year Housing Survey" from UPUA's Justice and Equity Committee during its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

The resolution said, “over the last few years, students have brought up concerns about the lack of diversity among certain housing areas, more specifically East Halls.”

Students have said they are concerned “first year student housing looks discriminatory towards students of color,” according to the UPUA.

According to the resolution, the most prominent issue raised is the “perception of a disproportionate number of students of color being placed in Pollock Housing versus East Halls.”

The concerns brought on by students have been “partially documented” by an editorial written in the Daily Collegian, according to the resolution.

According to the resolution, the editorial said, “Several Black students [...] felt Penn State placed many marginalized students in Pollock residence halls, which are notoriously known for being the least desirable living area on campus, while white students were primarily assigned to renovated East halls.”

UPUA’s course of action is to “create & disseminate a survey to get a better understanding of first year housing and how students are assigned to their respective housing areas.”

The survey will be released to the public “around mid-February and will be open until sufficient results have been collected or until the end of March,” according to the resolution.

“The survey results will be analyzed by the Committee on Justice and Equity to decide what avenues of advocacy needs to be taken to ensure more diversity within all the housing areas.”

RELATED