Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association’s 17th Assembly unanimously passed Bill #02-17: “Establishment of the Spring 2022 ‘Know Your Academic Rights’ Campaign” during its Wednesday night meeting.

UPUA’s Academic Affairs Committee introduced the bill, which will continue its “Know Your Academic Rights” campaign through sponsored social media posts and posters throughout the HUB-Robeson Center, outlining “all relevant details” of Senate Policy 48-40.

“Senate Policy 48-40 for Deferred Grading allows for a student who cannot complete a course in the prescribed amount of time to receive approval from the course instructor to have their grade given at a later date than the traditional final grade reporting deadline,” according to the bill.

The “Know Your Academic Rights” campaign intends to inform Penn State students of their rights by “compiling relevant [Penn State] University Faculty Senate academic policies and transforming them into student-friendly advertisements.”

“The majority of Faculty Senate policies are not transparent for students,” the bill said. “As we near the end of the spring 2022 semester, it is our duty that we inform students of their options granted to them through their academic rights.”

According to the bill, the posters will be up from April 25-29 in the HUB, and ads will be sponsored from April 23-29 on Instagram.

