Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to swear in Ryan Setzenfand as its new Smeal College of Business representative during its weekly Wednesday night meeting.

Setzenfand (junior-accounting and political science) said he, as a leader, aims to “make sure people feel comfortable coming to him and telling him what they want”

Setzenfand said he wishes to resolve the issue of a lack of mentorship within the Smeal College of Business and would like to reach out to different student organizations and establish partnerships to make up for the "lack of mentorship."

He said he identifies a deficiency of diversity and inclusion to be the biggest problem on campus.

Through UPUA, he said he hopes to fix the issue and advocate for changes promoting diversity and inclusivity — as well as looks forward to engaging more in the future.

RELATED

Penn State updates COVID-19 Dashboard, sees decreased positivity rate On Tuesday, Penn State released updated results to its COVID-19 Dashboard for the week of Ja…