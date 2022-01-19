Penn State UPUA swearing in representative

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association meets on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 for its weekly meeting.

 Courtesy of Zara Denison

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to swear in Ryan Setzenfand as its new Smeal College of Business representative during its weekly Wednesday night meeting.

Setzenfand (junior-accounting and political science) said he, as a leader, aims to “make sure people feel comfortable coming to him and telling him what they want”

Setzenfand said he wishes to resolve the issue of a lack of mentorship within the Smeal College of Business and would like to reach out to different student organizations and establish partnerships to make up for the "lack of mentorship."

He said he identifies a deficiency of diversity and inclusion to be the biggest problem on campus.

Through UPUA, he said he hopes to fix the issue and advocate for changes promoting diversity and inclusivity — as well as looks forward to engaging more in the future.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.