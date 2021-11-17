Penn State UPUA swears in new representatives during weekly meeting

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed and swore in Giselle Concepcion and Melissa Trochez as new at-large representatives at its Wednesday night meeting, as well as Owen Haddad as representative for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

Both Concepcion (freshman-political science) and Trochez (sophomore-business) spoke to the Assembly before their confirmations.

Concepcion said as a Latinx student, issues of diversity, equity and inclusion will be a focus for her as a representative for UPUA, as well as workers' rights and student workers' rights.

“Above all, I want you all to know that I am a representative for all Penn State students,” Concepcion said.

Trochez said as a student from the Dominican Republic, she decided to join UPUA due to the normalization of sexism in her high school, as her female peers didn’t hold leadership positions and clubs were male-dominated.

“I found that this organization was the voice of students, and I wanted to be in this organization to help students overall,” Trochez said.

After they were confirmed, UPUA President Erin Boas swore in Concepcion and Trochez, as well as Haddad.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE