Penn State UPUA swears in new representatives, confirms Chair of Governmental Affairs

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in new representatives and confirmed a new Chair of Governmental Affairs at its Wednesday night meeting.

Both College of Earth and Mineral Science Rep. Matthew Roy and Performing Arts Council Rep. Trinity Jackson were sworn in, and Rep. Nora O’Toole was confirmed as the new Chair of Governmental Affairs.

UPUA President Erin Boas swore Roy (freshman-geobiology) and Jackson (freshman-acting) into office.

The confirmation of O’Toole (sophomore-cybersecurity) was a result of the resignation of Lakyn Meeder, former Chair of Governmental Affairs for UPUA.

