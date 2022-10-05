Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association swore in its second International Student Council Representative, Parth Gosar, at its Wednesday night meeting.

While Gosar (freshman-computer science) was voted for in a previous meeting, the swearing-in officially made him the ISC representative for UPUA.

The mission of the ISC is to serve as "the governing council that represents all international organizations on campus,” according to their website.

Gosar’s position as ISC representative for UPUA allows him and his organization to coordinate with UPUA and helps keep both organizations in sync.

