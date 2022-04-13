Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in its executives and at-large representatives during the first 17th Assembly meeting on Wednesday night.

Najee Rodriguez was sworn in as UPUA president, and Sydney Gibbard was sworn in as UPUA vice president.

At-large representatives sworn in include:

Simran Kakar

Siddharth Shah

Daniel Rogers III

Marissa Gillepsie

Carter Gangl

Conor Kelley

Isabel Graham

David Morgan

Lev Rotkin

Nora O’Toole

Vikram Raj

Giselle Concepcion

Joshua Reynolds

Kayla Davidson

Zion Sykes

Elliot Copeland

Zachary Perrin

Elijah Neal

Jordan Deibler

Mitch Scordo

Additionally, several internal elections were announced during the meeting.

Nora O’Toole was elected UPUA speaker of the assembly.

Owen Haddad was elected UPUA chair of academic affairs.

Kyle Quinn was elected UPUA chair of facilities.

Giselle Concepcion was elected UPUA chair of governmental affairs.

Carter Gangl was elected UPUA chair of justice and equity.

Giani Clarke was elected UPUA chair of student life.

Conor Kelley and Ava Phillips were elected UPUA student fee board members.

Following the internal elections, three positions were confirmed at the meeting.

Sydney Gibbard was confirmed as UPUA presidential appointment to the student fee board.

Jeanelle Loiseau was confirmed and sworn in as UPUA chief of staff.

Cade Miller was confirmed and sworn in as UPUA deputy chief of staff.

