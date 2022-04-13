Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in its executives and at-large representatives during the first 17th Assembly meeting on Wednesday night.
Najee Rodriguez was sworn in as UPUA president, and Sydney Gibbard was sworn in as UPUA vice president.
At-large representatives sworn in include:
- Simran Kakar
- Siddharth Shah
- Daniel Rogers III
- Marissa Gillepsie
- Carter Gangl
- Conor Kelley
- Isabel Graham
- David Morgan
- Lev Rotkin
- Nora O’Toole
- Vikram Raj
- Giselle Concepcion
- Joshua Reynolds
- Kayla Davidson
- Zion Sykes
- Elliot Copeland
- Zachary Perrin
- Elijah Neal
- Jordan Deibler
- Mitch Scordo
Additionally, several internal elections were announced during the meeting.
- Nora O’Toole was elected UPUA speaker of the assembly.
- Owen Haddad was elected UPUA chair of academic affairs.
- Kyle Quinn was elected UPUA chair of facilities.
- Giselle Concepcion was elected UPUA chair of governmental affairs.
- Carter Gangl was elected UPUA chair of justice and equity.
- Giani Clarke was elected UPUA chair of student life.
- Conor Kelley and Ava Phillips were elected UPUA student fee board members.
Following the internal elections, three positions were confirmed at the meeting.
- Sydney Gibbard was confirmed as UPUA presidential appointment to the student fee board.
- Jeanelle Loiseau was confirmed and sworn in as UPUA chief of staff.
- Cade Miller was confirmed and sworn in as UPUA deputy chief of staff.
