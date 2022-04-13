UPUA Meeting Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association's 17th Assembly meets for the first time on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. All executives and representatives were sworn in.

 Courtesy of Julia Graver

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in its executives and at-large representatives during the first 17th Assembly meeting on Wednesday night.

Najee Rodriguez was sworn in as UPUA president, and Sydney Gibbard was sworn in as UPUA vice president.

At-large representatives sworn in include:

  • Simran Kakar
  • Siddharth Shah
  • Daniel Rogers III
  • Marissa Gillepsie
  • Carter Gangl
  • Conor Kelley
  • Isabel Graham
  • David Morgan
  • Lev Rotkin
  • Nora O’Toole
  • Vikram Raj
  • Giselle Concepcion
  • Joshua Reynolds
  • Kayla Davidson
  • Zion Sykes
  • Elliot Copeland
  • Zachary Perrin
  • Elijah Neal
  • Jordan Deibler
  • Mitch Scordo

Additionally, several internal elections were announced during the meeting.

  • Nora O’Toole was elected UPUA speaker of the assembly.
  • Owen Haddad was elected UPUA chair of academic affairs. 
  • Kyle Quinn was elected UPUA chair of facilities.
  • Giselle Concepcion was elected UPUA chair of governmental affairs.
  • Carter Gangl was elected UPUA chair of justice and equity.
  • Giani Clarke was elected UPUA chair of student life.
  • Conor Kelley and Ava Phillips were elected UPUA student fee board members.

Following the internal elections, three positions were confirmed at the meeting.

  • Sydney Gibbard was confirmed as UPUA presidential appointment to the student fee board.
  • Jeanelle Loiseau was confirmed and sworn in as UPUA chief of staff.
  • Cade Miller was confirmed and sworn in as UPUA deputy chief of staff.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags