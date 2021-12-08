Penn State UPUA swears in new executive director of finance

During its Wednesday night General Assembly meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association voted to swear in previous Deputy Director of Finance William Jenkins as its new executive director of finance.

Speaking to the assembly prior to confirmation as a new executive director, Jenkins (junior-history) said he was “looking forward to expanding fundraising efforts.”

“Fundraising was something that was never focused on, and that’s what I’ll focus on [as executive director]," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also said he wants “all students at Penn State to understand a budget — whether that be [through the] website or social media.”

Despite not being an accounting major, Jenkins said he has "the intangible stuff — leadership skills, communication skills... and the ability to think outside the box.”

Outside of UPUA, Jenkins is a Student Conduct Hearing Board member, an undergraduate teaching assistant in Penn State's College of the Liberal Arts and philanthropy chair of his fraternity.

When asked what drives him as a person, Jenkins referred to his mindset of consistent growth.

“Being excited to show up... not even getting better 1% every day, but [just] 0.1% every day.”

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Penn State UPUA swears in new Eberly College of Science representative Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association voted to swear in Vincent Smedile as …