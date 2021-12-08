You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State UPUA swears in new executive director of finance

  • Comments
UPUA Dec. 8, 2021

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association held its weekly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

 Courtesy of Jeff Shi

During its Wednesday night General Assembly meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association voted to swear in previous Deputy Director of Finance William Jenkins as its new executive director of finance.

Speaking to the assembly prior to confirmation as a new executive director, Jenkins (junior-history) said he was “looking forward to expanding fundraising efforts.”

“Fundraising was something that was never focused on, and that’s what I’ll focus on [as executive director]," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also said he wants “all students at Penn State to understand a budget — whether that be [through the] website or social media.”

Despite not being an accounting major, Jenkins said he has "the intangible stuff — leadership skills, communication skills... and the ability to think outside the box.”

Outside of UPUA, Jenkins is a Student Conduct Hearing Board member, an undergraduate teaching assistant in Penn State's College of the Liberal Arts and philanthropy chair of his fraternity.

When asked what drives him as a person, Jenkins referred to his mindset of consistent growth.

“Being excited to show up... not even getting better 1% every day, but [just] 0.1% every day.”

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters