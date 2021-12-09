Penn State UPUA swears in new Eberly College of Science representative

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association voted to swear in Vincent Smedile as its new Eberly College of Science representative during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Smedile (junior-astrophysics and political science) spoke to the General Assembly prior to being sworn in and described himself as “a neutral and nonpartisan individual who everyone can work alongside.”

He said he will primarily focus on advocating for diversity and equity as the new Eberly College of Science representative.

“I would like to work through UPUA to make Penn State a more accepting and open environment,” Smedile said.

He added that he would “work on uplifting voices of people who have been marginalized.”

One way Smedile plans to do so, he said, is by “getting more funds and resources for underfunded resources such as the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.”

Smedile said he will commit to the responsibilities of a UPUA representative while still balancing his other obligations.

“This is what I’m going to be doing with my spare time.”

