Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in Ava Philips as its new division of undergraduate studies representative during its weekly Wednesday night meeting.

Philips (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she is working on an initiative to “create better access to information and to different colleges to better transition DUS students into different colleges.”

She is also looking for ways to get into contact with division of undergraduate studies students to see what needs to be done and “what would be beneficial to them.”

