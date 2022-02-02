Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed and swore in Ashnaa Bhide as an at-large representative during its weekly Wednesday night meeting.

Bhide (freshman-cyber security and political science) said she will prioritize “diversity, equity and inclusion,” while in the position.

Some of her goals for her time in office include “working on more training requirements involving diversity at Penn State and pushing to show that there are more ways to show students they are welcome" at the university, Bhide said.

Sydney Gibbard, UPUA's speaker of the assembly, explained her nomination of Bhide for the role.

“Ashnaa is the treasurer of the league of women affairs and is so inspired," Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering and premedicine) said. "She has only increased her passion and desire over the past year. She is very kind, very genuine and very open minded."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE