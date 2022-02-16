Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in two new representatives at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

Haley Parker was sworn in as the new College of the Liberal Arts Representative, and Simran Kakar was sworn in as a new at-large representative.

“I’m hoping to bring the student body and the College of Liberal Arts together. Community is a real big deal for me, and I’m hoping that I can bring the diverseness and everybody together,” Parker (freshman-psychology) said.

Parker said she's had "amazing mentors" within her first semester at Penn State, and she wants to bring "those mentorship resources" to other students and mentors themselves.

"We’ll be able to teach on a two-way street, and it will help not only just in the undergrad but going into the career and the real world,” Parker said.

“I just hope to be able to give back to my community. In specific, I [want to] sit on the committee of student life,” Kakar (freshman-economics) said.

Kakar said she wants to advocate and work on projects for increased menstruation resources, "especially in residential areas" as well as "on-campus bathrooms."

