Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in Isabella Briseno as executive director of environmental sustainability, Elliot Copeland as an at-large representative, and Micaela Zelinsky and Hayden D’Elena as associate justices during its weekly meeting Wednesday night.

“I am a firm believer in students working with students to make change at the university,” Briseno (junior-environmental resource management and political science) said. “I think we have the power to amplify our voices and be a unified force to really make a difference — a lesson that I think really took me a while to learn — but we all have the power to really drive action.”

Copeland (junior-political science), in his newly appointed at-large representative position, said he would “like to get started on bringing Penn State and UPUA support for the 'Swipe Out Hunger' bill in the [Pennsylvania] House of Representatives” in order to “reduce student hunger and student poverty.”

Zelinsky (sophomore-political science and psychology) said one of her main goals “is promoting equity within the UPUA and making sure we’re fostering a community that is incredibly inclusive and really hears different points of views.”

D’Elena (sophomore-political science) was sworn in along with Zelinsky.

D’Elena said he is “looking forward” to helping "run elections” and recruit people for information sessions and Election Day. Additionally, he wants to keep the key words "fairness" and "equity" in mind during "any and all decisions."

