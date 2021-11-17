Penn State UPUA supports Women's Empowerment Roundtable, its website through funding

At its Wednesday night meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association passed Bill #17-16 — Funding for the Women’s Empowerment Website.

UPUA's 15th Assembly voted to establish the Women’s Empowerment Roundtable to discuss issues facing women at Penn State, consolidate and disseminate resources, as well as create university-wide events and initiatives.

The roundtable is a collaborative effort of student organizations and university administrative offices and departments, including but not limited to Penn State's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Gender Equity Center, Title IX Office, Counseling and Psychological Services and Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

With this funding, UPUA will assist in reestablishing a Women’s Empowerment Roundtable for the duration of the 16th Assembly. It will also specifically support the funding of the Women’s Empowerment Roundtable website, which will be a one-year subscription.

The Women’s Empowerment Roundtable will be able to continue advocating for women at Penn State due to the funding and support from UPUA.

This bill was passed unanimously during the meeting.

