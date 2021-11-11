Penn State UPUA supports Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition sexual misconduct survey recommendations

At its Wednesday meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Resolution #19-16, Support of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition’s Sexual Misconduct Survey Recommendations.

On Oct. 5, the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition released a critical analysis of the 2018 Sexual Misconduct Survey Report which critiqued the “survey process and instrument, scrutinized the ways results were reported and proposed several recommendations for future survey administrations,” according to the resolution.

Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition recommendations include Penn State's participation in the Association of American Universities Sexual Misconduct Survey — as well as include questions about sexual misconduct and power-based violence in future reproductions of the Penn State Campus Climate Survey.

The Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition included several of Penn State’s peer institutions — such as Pitt, the University of Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and the University of North Carolina — that all participate in the AAU survey.

However, the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition also stated participation in the AAU was insufficient and the inclusion of internal surveys such as the Campus Climate Surveys “indicates an additional opportunity,” according to the analysis report.

The Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition then recommended empowering a diverse group of students, student governments and staff from the Gender Equity Center, the Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and the Paul Robeson Cultural Center — as well as ensuring the survey instrument assess the experiences of students with marginalized identities.

In passing this resolution, UPUA endorsed the recommendations of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition.

