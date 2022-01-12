Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #20-16: "Support for the Student Borrower Protection Center’s letter to President Joseph R. Biden Demanding Student Debt Cancellation and an Extension on COVID-19 Student Loan Protections" during its Wednesday night meeting.

The promise made by Biden for the forgiveness of at least $10,000 in federal student loan debt per American have not been fulfilled, UPUA said in the resolution.

The Student Borrower Protection Center sent Biden a letter on Dec. 8 asking for his administration to follow through on the aforementioned promise and extend the current pause on student loan payments — which UPUA said it supports through its resolution.

The resolution also brought to light issues of current relief plans in place to help Penn State graduates.

"There are current relief plans in place to help Penn State students after they graduate, but they fail to appropriately address the problem at hand," UPUA said in the resolution.

