Najee Rodriguez said he found his true love during his first year at Penn State — the University Park Undergraduate Association — which has given him the opportunity to participate in student advocacy projects, grab the occasional latte, pass legislation as vice president, and now, serve as student body president.

Rodriguez (junior-international politics and history) likes to joke that “he has no significant other because he is married to UPUA,” according to his friend Amanda Mohamed, and like most happy couples, Rodriguez and UPUA have had some hiccups along the way — but ultimately have experienced a lot of growth together.

He initially joined UPUA having “no idea what it did,” Rodriguez said, but as of April 4, he and Sydney Gibbard were certified as president and vice president, respectively. They were the only candidates on the executive ballot, and their ticket received 2,053 eligible votes out of 2,399 total OrgCentral eligible ballots in the election.

Previously, Rodriguez served as vice president of UPUA with 2021-22 President Erin Boas. While Rodriguez made his way to the top, running for president wasn't always part of his plan.

“I was even hesitant to run as vice president last year, so ultimately, running for president gradually became something I wanted to do after learning about all of the realms that UPUA covered and because I was so passionate in the organization all of these years,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez grew up in Orlando, Florida, coming from a “background that was not conducive to becoming successful,” Mohamed (junior-labor and human resources, Spanish, and global and international studies) said.

Mohamed and Rodriguez met through Penn State’s Presidential Leadership Academy, a four-year program dedicated to building communication, leadership and critical thinking skills.

“Seeing how far he has come since I [first met] him, it’s all passion,” Mohamed said. “He has so much love for Penn State, and his want to make the university better will make him a really good leader.”

Upon arriving at Penn State, Rodriguez said his experiences growing up allowed him to offer a new perspective to UPUA. The desire to advocate for those who experience issues of student poverty and underrepresentation came naturally to Rodriguez, he said, as he’s experienced with these his whole life.

“For me, student poverty was really easy to seize upon because it is something I have experienced,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not a fun experience — I’ve been on food stamps, I’ve been on Medicaid — if it weren’t for the federal government, I wouldn’t be in college.”

The fight against student poverty has been a passion project for Rodriguez since he joined UPUA, and he has since worked on several initiatives like “helping implement the Wellness Fund or handing out free hygienic products as a part of an initiative called We Care.”

Despite the “depressing topics” Rodriguez deals with every day, he said he still manages to have fun with his UPUA colleagues.

Rodriguez said he’s worked closely with Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering) over the last two years within the organization.

“Him, Erin and I will text during our meetings, and we have to try so hard not to laugh out loud,” Gibbard said. “Najee has a loud personality, but everyone feels like they can approach him — qualities that make for a really great leader.”

In addition to his roles in UPUA throughout the years, Rodriguez is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur as well as an active member of Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors.

Zach Long met Rodriguez last year when they were put on the same committee in Lion Ambassadors, and one of the major projects they worked on together was Penn State’s Haunted Valley held at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

“Najee worked on the marketing subcommittee, and it turned out that Haunted Valley was one of our highest attended haunted valley projects, and I think marketing had a lot to do with that,” Long (senior-risk management) said.

Long and Rodriguez became close through the club and through the hours spent together working “overtime” and “sitting next to each other in meetings,” he said.

“Najee is just always around, always at committee meetings, one of those people that you love talking to with just a positive attitude about everything.”

