During its first and only General Assembly meeting of the summer, the University Park Undergraduate Association re-confirmed five nominees for associate justice positions.

Taran Samarth (senior-political science, mathematics, sociology and philosophy), Hayden D’Elena (junior-political science and communication arts and sciences), Micaela Zelinsky (junior-political science and psychology) and Lawrence Corridoni (senior-mechanical engineering) were each questioned and confirmed by the UPUA general assembly.

The UPUA will remain active throughout the summer and will call its 16th Assembly to order in the fall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

