Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #35-16: “Funding for Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Gala and Tabling,” during its weekly meeting Wednesday night.

According to the bill, “over 11% of college students will experience rape or sexual assault during their time on campus,” and roughly “54% of these acts of violence fail to be reported nationally, but this number can be as high as 95% on college campuses.”

Since 2013, in collaboration with other organizations, UPUA has hosted the Sexual Violence Prevention and Awareness Week with the intention of “addressing the issue of sexual violence on campus and in the surrounding area.”

The SVAP Gala will be benefiting Centre Safe, which is a local organization that aims to “empower survivors of sexual violence, relationship violence and stalking and to work toward the elimination of such violence,” according to the bill.

According to the bill, UPUA will provide funding for SVAP Week of 2022.

SVAP Week will take place during the week of April 4, according to the bill.

RELATED