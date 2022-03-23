Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #34-16: “Funding ‘Nurturing Communities of Care,’” during its weekly meeting Wednesday night.

According to the bill, in a 2018-2019 academic year survey from PULSE, “80% of Penn State students reported a desire to learn more about sustainability while at Penn State.”

In response, UPUA Department of Sustainability, Student Farm Club and Council of Sustainable Leaders planned an event to “promote mindfulness, growing at home, and awareness of the Student Farm,” in 2021 according to the bill.

The event called “Nurturing Communities of Care,” enabled members of Student Farm Club to tell “stories about their experiences cultivating growth, both through planting and other personal stories,” and “one speaker explained how to grow microgreens using kits that were distributed to attendees beforehand,” according to the bill.

For the second year in a row, the Director of Food Justice, UPUA Department of Sustainability and Student Farm Club plan to hold the “Nurturing Communities of Care” event on April 8, 2022, according to the bill.

The event will be held in-person at the Hydroponic Greenhouse located next to the Berkey Creamery, according to the bill, and, during the event, attendees will “hear stories from speakers on nurturing communities of care and growth, and learn about circularity by seeding microgreens in their own old takeout containers.”

The event will close with “discussion of actions students can take to nurture communities of care in their daily lives,” according to the bill, and discussion will follow ways these practices can “support others, aid in healthy living and promote sustainability.”

According to the bill, students will be given the opportunity to “virtually connect to the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm at Penn State and create ways for students to learn how to grow their own nutrient-dense food.”

According to the bill, UPUA will provide funding for purchases of materials such as soil and microseeds for the event.

