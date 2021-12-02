You are the owner of this article.
Penn State UPUA passes resolution to place 2001 Black Caucus Village Protest recognition plaque in HUB

UPUA Meeting Oct. 27

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association held a General Assembly meeting in the HUB-Robeson Center on Oct. 27, 2021.

 Manali Sanyal

During its Wednesday meeting, Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #18-16: Support of the 2001 Village Protest Plaques.

The plaque will be placed in the HUB-Robeson center in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Black Caucus sit-in protest.

In 2001, Black Caucus members participated in a ten day sit-in protest following a racial incident that resulted in the death of a Black male whose body was found on Mount Nittany.

LaKeisha Wolf, the Black Caucus president at the time, had received an anonymous letter threatening her life as well as foreshadowing the recovery of the body at Mount Nittany.

In an effort to protest, 26 people ran onto the football field during the 2001 Blue-and-White game and were then arrested for it.

After several attempts to protest, the members put the sit-in into action, which resulted in the establishment of the Africana Studies Research Center.

Black Caucus UPUA Rep. Jeanelle Loiseau proposed the idea, which was unanimously passed at the meeting.

