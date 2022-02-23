During its weekly Wednesday night meeting, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Resolution #26-16: Spring 2022 Test Prep Week Book Distribution from its academic affairs committee.

According to the resolution, UPUA will hand out practice test books and other supplies from Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4.

“We’re talking about doing more info sessions and education about tests, as well as other interactive activities,” UPUA Speaker of the Assembly Sydney Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering) said.

