Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed resolution #24-16: In Support On Moving Back the On-Campus Housing Request Period from its facilities committee during its Wednesday night meeting.

The first-year representative on the resolution, Kyle Quinn, strongly advocated to push back the on-campus housing request period.

“The process is very rushed. What we are seeking to achieve is get rid of the first housing window in October. Compared to other Big 10 schools, we are falling behind on this topic," Quinn (sophomore-industrial engineering) said. "We want to allow students the most time possible to make the choice that’s right for them."

Another UPUA member and at-large representative, Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen, offered her support for the resolution as well.

“This is a great way to help students struggling financially to find more affordable housing with more time,” Rounds-Sorensen (senior-political science and labor and employment relations) said.

