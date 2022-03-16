Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed “Resolution #27-16: A Resolution in Support of H.R. 2377 - Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act for 2021 from the Gov Affairs Committee,” during its Wednesday night meeting.

The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act is a federal court order that prohibits a person from purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm or ammunition, the bill said.

This applies when someone “poses a risk of imminent personal injury to himself or herself, or another individual by purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or ammunition,” according to the bill.

For Rep. Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen, this legislation is "extremely relevant and important — for future generations of students it's important to consider their safety as well."

“Every three and a half minutes someone is impacted by gun violence in the United States," Rounds-Sorensen (sophomore-political science and human resources) said.

