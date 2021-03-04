During its General Assembly meeting on March 3, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed three pieces of legislation in support of various upcoming events.

The first bill brought to the floor was #19-15, which offered funding for an upcoming talk from Susannah Temko, an activist who will speak about intersex issues.

Intersex is a term used for individuals whose anatomy does not fall into the traditional binary of male and female, according to Intersex Society of America. This may be caused by variations in chromosomes or hormones, among other things.

The Assembly pledged $8,500 for Temko’s speaking session, which will be followed by a Q&A period. This event is scheduled to take place on March 26 with more information to come.

Next, the UPUA passed Resolution #51-15, which pledged to support a “Communities of Care” night — an open discussion on how to push against racism and discrimination.

Black Caucus, Latino Caucus, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus as well as various greek life organizations are invited to participate in the discussion.

The date for the event has not yet been announced.

For its last resolution of the night, the Assembly unanimously passed #53-15, which supports UPUA’s collaboration with the HUB-Robeson Center and its future events.

On March 9, UPUA will host a “Breathe Together” event in collaboration with the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State and the HUB Galleries. The event will feature discussions about mindfulness, creative expression and mental well-being.

On Penn State’s second wellness day on March 11, the HUB Galleries will host “Frozen in the Toilet Paper Aisle of Life: Man Up!,” a theatrical piece performed by Bill Doan, a professor in the School of Theatre, and Tyler Sperrazza, a Penn State professor of history and African American studies.

UPUA will help facilitate watch parties and discussions, which will take place at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. virtually and at Alumni Hall.

The resolution also encouraged students to visit “The Anxiety Project,” a project by Bill Doan featured in the HUB Galleries.