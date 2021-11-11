Penn State UPUA passes bill to support, fund APIDA Caucus formal

At its Wednesday night vote on Nov. 3, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association passed Bill #15-16 — Funding for Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus’s “Crazy Rich APIDA” Formal.

On Friday, APIDA Caucus will host a formal event intended to create an opportunity for different APIDA organizations and students to “come together and celebrate their culture," according to the bill.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and disruption of travel, communication and community-building, APIDA Caucus has faced difficulties rebuilding connections throughout Asian organizations and the Asian student body, the bill said.

Difficulties with travel, cultural divides and acclimation to Penn State affected the Caucus’ ability to support events for the community, according to the bill.

By passing the bill, UPUA committed to support and fund APIDA Caucus' formal, and, according to the bill, also committed to “bolstering its co-funding efforts to all organizations that represent underrepresented communities.”

