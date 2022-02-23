Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed “Bill #30-16 Funding for Additional Mutual Aid to Combat Period and Hygiene Poverty from the Student Life Committee,” during its Wednesday night meeting.

The UPUA has previously worked to provide free access to feminine products in each college at University Park, according to UPUA representatives.

This initiative will work to continue increasing resources for students.

First-Year Rep. Giani Clarke (freshman-secondary education) described the goal of the bill “as a means to provide more personal and feminine hygiene products to students who are in need of them.”

