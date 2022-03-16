During its Wednesday night meeting, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #32-16: "Co-Sponsor Funding of the Gender Equity Center’s Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week 2022 Speaker Series."

UPUA has hosted Sexual Violence Prevention and Awareness Week in collaboration with other organizations since 2013. SVAP was created with the intention of acknowledging and the issues of sexual violence on campus and the surrounding area.

The bill funded the cost of the speakers with a total amount of $6,400.

The representative who presented the bill, Hope Steger, UPUA's vice chair for student life, said she works closely with Penn State's Gender Equity Center, and she encouraged other members to vote in support of the bill.

“The Gender Equity Center reached out to two amazing speakers, and [it is] underfunded, so [it] just [needs] a little bit of help with funding, which I am happy to support,” Steger (sophomore-political science) said.

