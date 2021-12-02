Penn State UPUA passes bill to establish a 'Know Your Rights' Academic Integrity, Student Rights campaign

During its Wednesday meeting, the University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to pass Bill #20-16: Establishment of the "Know Your Rights" Academic Integrity and Students Rights Campaign.

Zach Perrin, first-year council representative, proposed to use social media to advertise the program by posting on Instagram flyers explaining each of the acts in “Know Your Rights.”

The program will also use flyers, and partner with Residence Life to distribute them to students via resident assistants.

Lastly, there will be a table at the HUB-Robeson Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE