You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State UPUA passes bill to establish a 'Know Your Rights' Academic Integrity, Student Rights campaign

  • Comments
Penn State UPUA Meeting
Courtesy of Catey Ackerman

During its Wednesday meeting, the University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to pass Bill #20-16: Establishment of the "Know Your Rights" Academic Integrity and Students Rights Campaign.

Zach Perrin, first-year council representative, proposed to use social media to advertise the program by posting on Instagram flyers explaining each of the acts in “Know Your Rights.”

The program will also use flyers, and partner with Residence Life to distribute them to students via resident assistants.

Lastly, there will be a table at the HUB-Robeson Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters