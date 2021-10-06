Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association passed Bill #07-16 during its Wednesday night meeting, co-funding the upcoming Penn State Student Black Caucus Alumni Brunch.

Black Caucus Rep. Jeanelle Loiseau explained the importance of the event and how it will be an opportunity for current Black Caucus members and Black Caucus alumni to connect.

According to the bill, students in Black Caucus will be able to connect with Penn State and Black Caucus alumni to learn about important resources, engage in shared experiences and better support current students.

UPUA will support and co-fund the Black Caucus Alumni Bunch through food, decorations and miscellaneous logistical costs.

The event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24 from noon to 2 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center's room 233A.

