Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed “Resolution #22-16: ‘Funding for Ally House Drag Show & Art Fundraiser’” during its Wednesday night meeting.

Ally House is a Special Living Option founded in fall 2013 as a collaboration between the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and Sexuality and the gender studies minor in the College of the Liberal Arts.

The bill advocates for funding the event's reservation at 3 Dots Downtown located in State College.

Its purpose is to create a safe, inclusive and open environment for members of the LGBTQ community to use as a living space.

