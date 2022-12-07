Penn State’s UPUA unanimously passed Bill #28-17: “Funding for Coffee for Finals Week” during its Wednesday night meeting.

According to the bill, UPUA will fund "fifty-five gallons of coffee from Starbucks to the [HUB-Robeson Center] from Sunday, December 11th until Thursday, December 15th.”

The coffee will not be accessible from the Starbucks in the HUB but will instead be located at the bottom of the large steps by the HUB seal and Tech Lounge, according to the bill.

The course of action, according to the bill, is to provide $1,070 to fund the 55 gallons which will be provided in set increments over the course of the week.

